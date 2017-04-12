Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing N...

Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing Near Emporia

Authorities say no one was hurt when a small plane made an emergency landing in a pasture near Emporia because of engine problems. The Emporia Gazette reports that the plane landed Tuesday night about three miles west and one mile north of the Emporia Municipal Airport.

