Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing Near Emporia
Authorities say no one was hurt when a small plane made an emergency landing in a pasture near Emporia because of engine problems. The Emporia Gazette reports that the plane landed Tuesday night about three miles west and one mile north of the Emporia Municipal Airport.
