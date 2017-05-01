Separate shootings injure two in Wichita, police say
Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said that a 29-year-old man suffered what is believed to be a non-life-threatening injury sometime after 1 a.m. on Wednesday when he was shot once in the upper body by a 30-year-old man who was an acquaintance. The shooting - which was reported at about 1:30 a.m. - occurred outside the victim's apartment at the Shores Apartments at 2707 S. Emporia on Wichita's south side.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Emporia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving!
|Mar '17
|Leslie
|1
|On deceptive little community...
|Nov '16
|nottoyourbenefit
|1
|Reproductions Partners Desk For Sale UK (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|hlhqntl
|1
|Chris Eagan? How do I get a hold of him (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Golconda
|1
|What to do when your loved one needs mental hea... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Jorgy
|1
|There's a controversial new book out, set in Em... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Mike Shapson
|1
|Hauntings in Emporia Ks (May '11)
|Nov '15
|Penny
|9
Find what you want!
Search Emporia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC