Separate shootings injure two in Wichita, police say

Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said that a 29-year-old man suffered what is believed to be a non-life-threatening injury sometime after 1 a.m. on Wednesday when he was shot once in the upper body by a 30-year-old man who was an acquaintance. The shooting - which was reported at about 1:30 a.m. - occurred outside the victim's apartment at the Shores Apartments at 2707 S. Emporia on Wichita's south side.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.