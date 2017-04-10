Multiple auto thefts and auto burglaries reported in Emporia
The majority of the crimes are occurring in northwest Emporia, specifically in neighborhoods north and west of the high school and middle school. Police say in nearly all of the auto theft reports, the vehicle owner had left the keys inside the vehicle.
