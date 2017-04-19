KPR wraps up record membership drive

KPR wraps up record membership drive

More than 2,600 listeners helped Kansas Public Radio conclude a record spring membership drive earlier this month. The drive came shortly after the announcement of a permanent $200,000 reduction in university support, the second phase in a two-year series of cuts that began with a $100,000 reduction in funding during the current fiscal year - the result of state cuts to higher education.

