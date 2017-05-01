Kansas woman finds guinea pig in her mailbox
A Kansas woman alerted authorities Wednesday after she found a guinea pig in her mailbox, according to the Lyon County Sheriff's Office. In a post to its Facebook page , the sheriff's office said the rural Lyon County resident found the guinea pig Wednesday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Emporia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving!
|Mar '17
|Leslie
|1
|On deceptive little community...
|Nov '16
|nottoyourbenefit
|1
|Reproductions Partners Desk For Sale UK (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|hlhqntl
|1
|Chris Eagan? How do I get a hold of him (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Golconda
|1
|What to do when your loved one needs mental hea... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Jorgy
|1
|There's a controversial new book out, set in Em... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Mike Shapson
|1
|Hauntings in Emporia Ks (May '11)
|Nov '15
|Penny
|9
Find what you want!
Search Emporia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC