Kansas woman finds guinea pig in her ...

Kansas woman finds guinea pig in her mailbox

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 26 Read more: The Wichita Eagle

A Kansas woman alerted authorities Wednesday after she found a guinea pig in her mailbox, according to the Lyon County Sheriff's Office. In a post to its Facebook page , the sheriff's office said the rural Lyon County resident found the guinea pig Wednesday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Emporia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Moving! Mar '17 Leslie 1
On deceptive little community... Nov '16 nottoyourbenefit 1
Reproductions Partners Desk For Sale UK (Oct '16) Oct '16 hlhqntl 1
Chris Eagan? How do I get a hold of him (Sep '16) Sep '16 Golconda 1
What to do when your loved one needs mental hea... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Jorgy 1
There's a controversial new book out, set in Em... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Mike Shapson 1
Hauntings in Emporia Ks (May '11) Nov '15 Penny 9
See all Emporia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Emporia Forum Now

Emporia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Emporia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Emporia, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,960 • Total comments across all topics: 280,703,188

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC