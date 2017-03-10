Woman dies after shooting near Empori...

Woman dies after shooting near Emporia State University; one man arrested

Friday Mar 10 Read more: The Capital-Journal

A woman died after a shooting Thursday at an apartment near the Emporia State University campus, and police have arrested the suspected gunman. Emporia police responded just before 10 p.m. Thursday to reports of gunshots at 1325 Merchant St., across the street from ESU.

