Police in Kansas' Emporia Probe Woman's Shooting Death

Police in east-central Kansas' Emporia are investigating the shooting death of a 38-year-old woman in an apartment building. The Emporia Gazette reports that Mahogany Brooks died at the scene of the shooting late Thursday near Emporia State University.

