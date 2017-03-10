Police in Kansas' Emporia Probe Woman's Shooting Death
Police in east-central Kansas' Emporia are investigating the shooting death of a 38-year-old woman in an apartment building. The Emporia Gazette reports that Mahogany Brooks died at the scene of the shooting late Thursday near Emporia State University.
Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Emporia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving!
|Mar 2
|Leslie
|1
|On deceptive little community...
|Nov '16
|nottoyourbenefit
|1
|Reproductions Partners Desk For Sale UK
|Oct '16
|hlhqntl
|1
|Chris Eagan? How do I get a hold of him (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Golconda
|1
|Olpe resident (May '16)
|May '16
|Kvirmani
|1
|What to do when your loved one needs mental hea... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Jorgy
|1
|Laura Weeks and the Judge and dirty politics (Jan '13)
|Feb '16
|jeff
|7
Find what you want!
Search Emporia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC