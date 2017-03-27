Ottawa alumnus named Great Bend's 'citizen of year'
Dan Bonine, a long-time banker and entrepreneurial advocate, received the award at the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce's annual meeting and banquet Feb. 18. Bonine grew up near Ottawa and graduated from Ottawa High School in 1958.
