Ottawa alumnus named Great Bend's 'citizen of year'

Tuesday Mar 21

Dan Bonine, a long-time banker and entrepreneurial advocate, received the award at the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce's annual meeting and banquet Feb. 18. Bonine grew up near Ottawa and graduated from Ottawa High School in 1958.

