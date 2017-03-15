Man charged in woman's shooting death...

Man charged in woman's shooting death in Emporia

Wednesday Mar 15

A 30-year-old man is jailed on $500,000 bond after being accused in last week's shooting death of a woman in east-central Kansas' Emporia. The Emporia Gazette reports that Lyon County prosecutors charged Sony Uk on Tuesday with first-degree murder.

