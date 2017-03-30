K-99 south of Emporia closed due to flooding
Beginning at noon Thursday, K-99 south of Emporia in Lyon County will be closed to all traffic due to flooding, according to Kim Qualls with the Kansas Department of Transportation's Northeast Kansas office. Qualls said the portion of the highway from mile marker 101 to 105 over the Cottonwood River "as flood waters are now across the roadway entirely."
