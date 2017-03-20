Emporia police investigating fatal sh...

Emporia police investigating fatal shooting

Friday Mar 10 Read more: The Wichita Eagle

The Emporia Gazette reports that Mahogany Brooks died at the scene of the shooting late Thursday near Emporia State University. The Gazette says Brooks' death is the first homicide in Emporia - a city of about 25,000 - since April 2013, when 25-year-old Adrian Peralta died five days after being shot.

Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

