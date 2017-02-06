Man behind bars in Emporia after forcing passenger bus on which he was riding off Kansas Turnpike

Authorities identified the passenger who forced the Greyhound-style bus off the turnpike as Manuel Hernandez, 47, who was being held in the Lyon County Jail in Emporia in connection with aggravated assault. A man was behind bars Monday in Lyon County after authorities said he grabbed the wheel of the passenger bus he was riding on early Sunday as it traveled south on the the Kansas Turnpike in Lyon County, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway near Emporia.

