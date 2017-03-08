Kansas city among top winners of tap water tasting contest
Emporia, Kansas, took second place for best municipal water on Saturday at the 27th annual Berkeley Springs International Water Tasting in West Virginia. Montpelier, Ohio, won the top prize and Hamilton, Ohio, finished third.
