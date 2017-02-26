Dr. Steve Perry to present lecture at...

Dr. Steve Perry to present lecture at Emporia State

Sunday Feb 26

Dr. Steve Perry will be at Emporia State University on Thursday, March 2, as the 2017 speaker in the Bonner & Bonner Diversity Lecture Series, presented by the Honors College at Emporia State. His lecture is titled "It Takes a Village to Educate Our Kids."

