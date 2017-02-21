Bonine honored as the Chamber's Citiz...

Bonine honored as the Chamber's Citizen of...

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 18 Read more: Great Bend Tribune

It's been about 10 years since Dan Bonine retired from First Kansas Bank, but a former colleague there had no problem listing reasons his friend deserves recognition as the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Great Bend Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Emporia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
On deceptive little community... Nov '16 nottoyourbenefit 1
Reproductions Partners Desk For Sale UK Oct '16 hlhqntl 1
Chris Eagan? How do I get a hold of him Sep '16 Golconda 1
Olpe resident (May '16) May '16 Kvirmani 1
What to do when your loved one needs mental hea... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Jorgy 1
Laura Weeks and the Judge and dirty politics (Jan '13) Feb '16 jeff 7
There's a controversial new book out, set in Em... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Mike Shapson 1
See all Emporia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Emporia Forum Now

Emporia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Emporia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
 

Emporia, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,351 • Total comments across all topics: 279,171,615

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC