Topeka weather: Ice storm expected af...

Topeka weather: Ice storm expected after midnight; patchy, freezing drizzle Saturday

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 14 Read more: The Capital-Journal

A much-discussed ice storm expected for Topeka and most of northeast Kansas originally predicted to hit Friday and Saturday will now likely come Saturday night, bringing at least a quarter of an inch of ice to much of the area. A light coating of ice came Friday night and Saturday morning, but Topeka escaped any significant accumulation, National Weather Service meteorologist Emily Heller said, with less than 0.1 of an inch of ice in the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Emporia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
On deceptive little community... Nov '16 nottoyourbenefit 1
Reproductions Partners Desk For Sale UK Oct '16 hlhqntl 1
Chris Eagan? How do I get a hold of him Sep '16 Golconda 1
Olpe resident (May '16) May '16 Kvirmani 1
What to do when your loved one needs mental hea... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Jorgy 1
Laura Weeks and the Judge and dirty politics (Jan '13) Feb '16 jeff 7
There's a controversial new book out, set in Em... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Mike Shapson 1
See all Emporia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Emporia Forum Now

Emporia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Emporia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Emporia, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,650 • Total comments across all topics: 278,532,447

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC