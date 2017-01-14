Topeka weather: Ice storm expected after midnight; patchy, freezing drizzle Saturday
A much-discussed ice storm expected for Topeka and most of northeast Kansas originally predicted to hit Friday and Saturday will now likely come Saturday night, bringing at least a quarter of an inch of ice to much of the area. A light coating of ice came Friday night and Saturday morning, but Topeka escaped any significant accumulation, National Weather Service meteorologist Emily Heller said, with less than 0.1 of an inch of ice in the city.
