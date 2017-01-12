Tanya Tucker Cancels Three Tour Dates...

Tanya Tucker Cancels Three Tour Dates After Falling and Fracturing a Vertebra and Rib

Thursday Jan 12

Tanya Tucker has postponed three tour dates after suffering a fractured vertebra and rib sustained during a fall. Nevertheless, the country music legend is in good spirits.

