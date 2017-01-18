Parts of president's residence from Emporia State to be sold at Topeka's ReStore
Parts of Emporia State University's president's residence will come to Topeka to be sold at Habitat for Humanity's Restore, 121 N.W. Gordon. Parts of Emporia State University's president's residence will come to Topeka to be sold at Habitat for Humanity's ReStore, 121 N.E. Gordon.
