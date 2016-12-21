Should ESU be dreaming of a White Christmas?

Not including Christmas, or the other "holidays" like Festivus from Seinfeld , there are other religious holidays that span across religions from Christianity all the way to Buddhism and Hinduism in December. As a university who has a large amount of international students, isn't it required that Emporia State be inclusive to everyone ? If that is the case, where are the decorations for the other holidays? In the Union, there's garland, lights and snowflakes all through out the first floor.

