Should ESU be dreaming of a White Christmas?
Not including Christmas, or the other "holidays" like Festivus from Seinfeld , there are other religious holidays that span across religions from Christianity all the way to Buddhism and Hinduism in December. As a university who has a large amount of international students, isn't it required that Emporia State be inclusive to everyone ? If that is the case, where are the decorations for the other holidays? In the Union, there's garland, lights and snowflakes all through out the first floor.
