Help for Bon Bon: Shelter takes in animal abuse victim

Thursday Dec 15

Bon Bon, a canine found by authorities in Emporia, Kansas, at a suspected meth house when her owner was arrested, was brought to the attention of AHeinz57 Pet & Rescue Transport, which assigned her to foster mom Laura May Chapman. "For me, personally, Bon had been probably the worst case I've dealt with," Chapman said.

