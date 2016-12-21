Graduation ceremonies to be held at Emporia State
Undergraduates will receive their degrees during baccalaureate ceremonies at 9:30 a.m. at White Auditorium, 111 E. Sixth Ave. At 2 p.m., graduate students will be hooded at Albert Taylor Hall in Plumb Hall on the Emporia State campus. Chase Dalton Oswald, Yates Center, with a B.S. in Business degree in Information Systems with a concentration in Computer Information Systems.
