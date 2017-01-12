2 discrimination lawsuits filed again...

2 discrimination lawsuits filed against Emporia State

Read more: The Capital-Journal

A former Emporia State University assistant professor has refiled a federal discrimination lawsuit against the university and several administrators, and his wife has filed a separate lawsuit also claiming the school discriminated against her. Melvin Hale and his wife, Angelica, who are black, allege in lawsuits filed last week that the school discriminated against them after they complained about a racial incident in April 2015 while they worked in the School of Library and Information Management.

