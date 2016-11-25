Museum celebrates Boston's favorite d...

Museum celebrates Boston's favorite ducks with new exhibit; Emporia State houses the illustrations

Friday Nov 25

"Make Way for Ducklings" opens Friday, commemorating the 75th anniversary of the children's book of the same name. The exhibition looks back on the career of Robert McCloskey, who wrote the classic in 1941 and won a Caldecott Medal for it the following year.

