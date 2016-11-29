Emporia State University Wins Kansas ...

Emporia State University Wins Kansas 'Don't Text #Just Drive' Contest

Tuesday Nov 29 Read more: Insurance Journal West

Emporia State University received the highest number of votes by percentage of students enrolled to win the initial "Don't Text #Just Drive" fall contest , according to the Kansas Insurance Department. Seven Kansas universities participated in the campaign.

