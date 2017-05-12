Bamboozels to join 'unique' selection of restaurants in West Dundee

Bamboozels, a family-friendly restaurant and upscale lounge at 101 W Main St. in West Dundee, formerly home to Dylan's Pub, is set to open next month. Bamboozels, a family-friendly restaurant and upscale lounge at 101 W Main St. in West Dundee, formerly home to Dylan's Pub, is set to open next month.

