Sheriff's Report

An unknown Challis family stopped when they saw a red pickup truck in the Salmon River just below Ice Corner Bridge above Clayton last Thursday night, March 30, and helped get a man and his dog out of the nearly submerged truck. The family then hit the road for home and EMS and firefighters were unable to get their names.
