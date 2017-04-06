Sheriff's Report

Sheriff's Report

Thursday Apr 6 Read more: Challis Messenger

An unknown Challis family stopped when they saw a red pickup truck in the Salmon River just below Ice Corner Bridge above Clayton last Thursday night, March 30, and helped get a man and his dog out of the nearly submerged truck. The family then hit the road for home and EMS and firefighters were unable to get their names.

