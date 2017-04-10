Idaho Republican Party chairman will step down
Steve Yates announced Monday that he will step down April 24 after serving about half of his second term as state party chairman. Yates, and Idaho Falls businessman, said he is considering running for Idaho lieutenant governor in 2018 but is still considering his options.
