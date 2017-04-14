Boise Tax March advocates for transparency in government
Similar to the Women's March, a sister Tax March will take place on Saturday, April 15 at 12 p.m. the Idaho State Capitol, corresponding with the many national Tax Marches occurring the same day. The march is a response to President Donald Trump's decision to not release his tax returns.
