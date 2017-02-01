Little raises $340,000 for 2018 governor's race
Lt. Gov. Brad Little raised $340,000 for the 2018 governor's race after announcing his candidacy in June, according to a campaign finance report he filed with the Secretary of State's Office on Tuesday. Little, a Republican, reported approximately $330,000 in cash and $10,000 in in-kind contributions for the period July through December.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.
Add your comments below
Emmett Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nudes For Sell (; (Apr '15)
|Mar 5
|Daddy2914
|2
|Hunt Mortgage Group Finances the Acquisition of...
|Mar 1
|bbiekereagle
|1
|looking for old friends (May '09)
|Feb 23
|_Susan_
|3
|Check this out!
|Jan '17
|Intrested
|1
|What restaurant has the best Menudo in Caldwell ? (Apr '16)
|Jan '17
|Roostercogburn
|3
|Donna Thorngren found guilty of murder (Oct '07)
|Nov '16
|Somebody
|319
|Last post wins (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Cookie_Parker
|1
Find what you want!
Search Emmett Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC