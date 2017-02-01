Little raises $340,000 for 2018 gover...

Little raises $340,000 for 2018 governor's race

Feb 1, 2017 Read more: Post Register

Lt. Gov. Brad Little raised $340,000 for the 2018 governor's race after announcing his candidacy in June, according to a campaign finance report he filed with the Secretary of State's Office on Tuesday. Little, a Republican, reported approximately $330,000 in cash and $10,000 in in-kind contributions for the period July through December.

