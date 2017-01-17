Winter Weather: School Closures, Car Crashes, Potholes, More Rain and Snow
Area students, parents and teachers woke up to yet another "snow day" today as the Boise and West Ada school districts canceled classes again. Also closed because weather are Caldwell, Emmett, Fruitland, Garden Valley, Homedale, Horseshoe Bend, Kuna, Marsing, Melba, Middleton, Midvale, Nampa, New Plymouth, Notus, Parma, Payette, Vale, Valivue, Weiser and Wilder school districts.
