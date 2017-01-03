Dining events: 5 courses, 4 beers at Emmett's next beer dinner
Join Emmett's brewmaster for a special beer dinner beginning at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12. The evening includes five courses, four beers and a brewery tour. The dinner menu involves pan-seared sea bass, beef consommé soup, cranberry-orange sorbet, grilled pork lollipop and walnut bourbon apple tarte tatin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Emmett Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|looking for old friends (May '09)
|Wed
|Jenn
|2
|Donna Thorngren found guilty of murder (Oct '07)
|Nov '16
|Somebody
|319
|What restaurant has the best Menudo in Caldwell ? (Apr '16)
|Nov '16
|Nova_MNSTR_19
|2
|Last post wins
|Aug '16
|Cookie_Parker
|1
|Answer a question with a question
|Aug '16
|Cookie_Parker
|1
|Word association
|Aug '16
|Cookie_Parker
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Idaho (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Jun '16
|spoon
|10
Find what you want!
Search Emmett Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC