Dining events: 5 courses, 4 beers at ...

Dining events: 5 courses, 4 beers at Emmett's next beer dinner

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Join Emmett's brewmaster for a special beer dinner beginning at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12. The evening includes five courses, four beers and a brewery tour. The dinner menu involves pan-seared sea bass, beef consommé soup, cranberry-orange sorbet, grilled pork lollipop and walnut bourbon apple tarte tatin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Emmett Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
looking for old friends (May '09) Wed Jenn 2
News Donna Thorngren found guilty of murder (Oct '07) Nov '16 Somebody 319
What restaurant has the best Menudo in Caldwell ? (Apr '16) Nov '16 Nova_MNSTR_19 2
Last post wins Aug '16 Cookie_Parker 1
Answer a question with a question Aug '16 Cookie_Parker 1
Word association Aug '16 Cookie_Parker 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Idaho (Dis... (Oct '10) Jun '16 spoon 10
See all Emmett Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Emmett Forum Now

Emmett Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Emmett Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Gunman
  5. Afghanistan
 

Emmett, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,059 • Total comments across all topics: 277,659,123

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC