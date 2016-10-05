The Latest: Bundy says people needed to take a stand
PORTLAND, Ore. - The Latest on the trial of a group of people who held an armed takeover of a national wildlife refuge in Oregon : Ammon Bundy finished his second day of testimony in his federal conspiracy trial, saying he led the occupation of a national wildlife refuge because people needed to take a stand against federal government overreach.
Emmett Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donna Thorngren found guilty of murder (Oct '07)
|Nov '16
|Somebody
|319
|What restaurant has the best Menudo in Caldwell ? (Apr '16)
|Nov '16
|Nova_MNSTR_19
|2
|Last post wins
|Aug '16
|Cookie_Parker
|1
|Answer a question with a question
|Aug '16
|Cookie_Parker
|1
|Word association
|Aug '16
|Cookie_Parker
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Idaho (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Jun '16
|spoon
|10
|Man found dead near Emmett (Feb '06)
|Dec '15
|Let down and bumm...
|2
