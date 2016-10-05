The Latest: Bundy says people needed ...

The Latest: Bundy says people needed to take a stand

Oct 5, 2016

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Latest on the trial of a group of people who held an armed takeover of a national wildlife refuge in Oregon : Ammon Bundy finished his second day of testimony in his federal conspiracy trial, saying he led the occupation of a national wildlife refuge because people needed to take a stand against federal government overreach.

