Defense gets its turn at Oregon refuge standoff trial
Prosecutors have rested their case against Ammon Bundy and six co-defendants who occupied a national wildlife refuge in southeast Oregon. Defense lawyers are expected to begin their case Wednesday by recalling several law enforcement officers who testified for the government.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Emmett Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donna Thorngren found guilty of murder (Oct '07)
|Nov '16
|Somebody
|319
|What restaurant has the best Menudo in Caldwell ? (Apr '16)
|Nov '16
|Nova_MNSTR_19
|2
|Last post wins
|Aug '16
|Cookie_Parker
|1
|Answer a question with a question
|Aug '16
|Cookie_Parker
|1
|Word association
|Aug '16
|Cookie_Parker
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Idaho (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Jun '16
|spoon
|10
|Man found dead near Emmett (Feb '06)
|Dec '15
|Let down and bumm...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Emmett Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC