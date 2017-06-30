United Way of Greater Lorain County commits up to $1.275 Million to continue providing Emergency Financial Assistance through 2020 LORAIN, June 29, 2017: United Way of Greater Lorain County announced that it has committed up to $1.275 million over the next three years to continue providing year-round emergency financial assistance for rent, utilities, and other emergency basic needs through its United Community Assistance Network Community Collaborative. UCAN covers every zip code in Greater Lorain County through a neighborhood approach that places case managers at partner sites throughout the community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at La Prensa.