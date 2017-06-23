Woman dies after SUV collides with se...

Woman dies after SUV collides with semiBoy, 6, flown to Cleveland...

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 22 Read more: Norwalk Reflector

Jessica Harper, 30, of Mansfield, was driving green 2009 Dodge Journey was traveling east on New London Eastern Road at 9:04 p.m. when she failed to stop for the stop sign at the Ohio 58 intersection and collided with a southbound 2012 Volvo semi-tractor trailer being driven by Thomas Taylor, 44, of Fort Bend, Texas, said troopers with the Elyria post of the state Highway Patrol. Harper's SUV was pinned underneath the trailer of the semi as both vehicles came to a stop in the southbound lane of Ohio 58. Harper was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene as a result of injuries sustained in the crash, trooper said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elyria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obituaries 10/26/11 (Nov '11) Jun 16 351tree 49
Lisa Marie Sexton/Missing since 1981 (Dec '09) Jun 13 thedukeofhelena 190
Your experience with Spitzer Dealerships Jun 11 Kerickson 1
News How Baby Boomers Are Shaking Up the Retirement ... Jun 7 They cannot kill ... 4
News Benjamin J. Westfall (Mar '06) May '17 Nicole 9
Abby Andrey from Amherst (Oct '13) May '17 Jim 5
The Harell Clan - Drug Dealers all week - Open ... (May '15) Apr '17 Excuses 12
See all Elyria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elyria Forum Now

Elyria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elyria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Saudi Arabia
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
 

Elyria, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,860 • Total comments across all topics: 282,038,371

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC