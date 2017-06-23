Woman dies after SUV collides with semiBoy, 6, flown to Cleveland...

Jessica Harper, 30, of Mansfield, was driving green 2009 Dodge Journey was traveling east on New London Eastern Road at 9:04 p.m. when she failed to stop for the stop sign at the Ohio 58 intersection and collided with a southbound 2012 Volvo semi-tractor trailer being driven by Thomas Taylor, 44, of Fort Bend, Texas, said troopers with the Elyria post of the state Highway Patrol. Harper's SUV was pinned underneath the trailer of the semi as both vehicles came to a stop in the southbound lane of Ohio 58. Harper was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene as a result of injuries sustained in the crash, trooper said.

