US sailors who died in destroyer-container ship crash
Among the seven U.S. Navy sailors who died in the Saturday collision between the USS Fitzgerald and a Philippine-flagged container ship off Japan were an Ohioan expecting to retire soon and a Connecticut man described by his sister as "selfless." Sonar Technician 3rd Class Ngoc T. Truong Huynh, 25, always "had the brightest smile," his sister says.
