US sailors who died in destroyer-container ship crash

Among the seven U.S. Navy sailors who died in the Saturday collision between the USS Fitzgerald and a Philippine-flagged container ship off Japan were an Ohioan expecting to retire soon and a Connecticut man described by his sister as "selfless." Sonar Technician 3rd Class Ngoc T. Truong Huynh, 25, always "had the brightest smile," his sister says.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.