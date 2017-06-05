Two men indicted afted Elyria overdos...

Two men indicted afted Elyria overdose victim's body dumped by road

Monday Jun 5 Read more: Cleveland.com

Two men have been indicted in the death of a woman whose body was dumped along an Elyria road as she overdosed. Gregory Ralston, 26, and Anthony Barker, 24, are charged with reckless homicide and tampering with evidence in the April 12 death of Naomi Caulfield.

