Teen girl killed in car crashNorwalk man involved in fatal crash. Today at
Troopers with the Elyria post of the state Highway Patrol this morning issued a press release with details about the fatal crash, which happened at 1:26 p.m. Saturday in Lorain County's Brighton Township. Elijah Ross, 19, of Pickerington, was driving a 2013 Chevy Mailbu north on Ohio 511 when he failed to yield at a stop sign at the Ohio 18 intersection, leading to a collision with a westbound 2004 Dodge Ram being driven by James Young, 34, of Norwalk, troopers said.
