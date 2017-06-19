Teen girl killed in car crashNorwalk man involved in fatal crash. Today at

Teen girl killed in car crashNorwalk ...

Troopers with the Elyria post of the state Highway Patrol this morning issued a press release with details about the fatal crash, which happened at 1:26 p.m. Saturday in Lorain County's Brighton Township. Elijah Ross, 19, of Pickerington, was driving a 2013 Chevy Mailbu north on Ohio 511 when he failed to yield at a stop sign at the Ohio 18 intersection, leading to a collision with a westbound 2004 Dodge Ram being driven by James Young, 34, of Norwalk, troopers said.

