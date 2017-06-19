Stories of sailors killed in destroye...

Stories of sailors killed in destroyer-container ship crash

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WBT-AM Charlotte

Among the seven U.S. Navy sailors who died in the Saturday collision between the USS Fitzgerald and a Philippine-flagged container ship off Japan were an Ohio man expecting to retire soon, a Maryland man who was his father's best friend, and a former volunteer firefighter in his Virginia hometown. Yeoman 3rd Class Shingo Alexander Douglass followed in his father's footsteps in joining a maritime branch of the military, enlisting in the Navy in 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBT-AM Charlotte.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elyria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obituaries 10/26/11 (Nov '11) Jun 16 351tree 49
Lisa Marie Sexton/Missing since 1981 (Dec '09) Jun 13 thedukeofhelena 190
Your experience with Spitzer Dealerships Jun 11 Kerickson 1
News How Baby Boomers Are Shaking Up the Retirement ... Jun 7 They cannot kill ... 4
News Benjamin J. Westfall (Mar '06) May '17 Nicole 9
Abby Andrey from Amherst (Oct '13) May '17 Jim 5
The Harell Clan - Drug Dealers all week - Open ... (May '15) Apr '17 Excuses 12
See all Elyria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elyria Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Lorain County was issued at June 20 at 4:26AM EDT

Elyria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elyria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Recession
 

Elyria, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,282 • Total comments across all topics: 281,886,889

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC