Stories of sailors killed in destroyer-container ship crash
Among the seven U.S. Navy sailors who died in the Saturday collision between the USS Fitzgerald and a Philippine-flagged container ship off Japan were an Ohio man expecting to retire soon, a Maryland man who was his father's best friend, and a former volunteer firefighter in his Virginia hometown. Yeoman 3rd Class Shingo Alexander Douglass followed in his father's footsteps in joining a maritime branch of the military, enlisting in the Navy in 2014.
