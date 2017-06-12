Riddell opens its largest football helmet plant, in North Ridgeville

Riddell , the Illinois sporting goods company that designs and develops football helmets, protective sports equipment, head impact monitoring technologies, licensed collectibles and clothing and accessories, recently opened its first Ohio assembly and distribution facility in North Ridgeville, Lorain County. Inside the 347,205-square-foot building at 7501 Performance Lane, Riddell workers assemble football helmets and custom shoulder pads, as well as provide equipment reconditioning and team laundry services.

