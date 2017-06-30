Presidential commission demands massi...

Presidential commission demands massive amounts of state voter data

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Raw Story

File Photo: Voters cast their votes during the U.S. presidential election in Elyria, Ohio, U.S. November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk/File Photo On Wednesday, all 50 states were sent letters from Kris Kobach - vice chair for the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity - requesting information on voter fraud, election security and copies of every state's voter roll data.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elyria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obituaries 10/26/11 (Nov '11) Jun 16 351tree 49
Lisa Marie Sexton/Missing since 1981 (Dec '09) Jun 13 thedukeofhelena 190
Your experience with Spitzer Dealerships Jun 11 Kerickson 1
News How Baby Boomers Are Shaking Up the Retirement ... Jun 7 They cannot kill ... 4
News Benjamin J. Westfall (Mar '06) May '17 Nicole 9
Abby Andrey from Amherst (Oct '13) May '17 Jim 5
The Harell Clan - Drug Dealers all week - Open ... (May '15) Apr '17 Excuses 12
See all Elyria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elyria Forum Now

Elyria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elyria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
 

Elyria, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,551 • Total comments across all topics: 282,177,711

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC