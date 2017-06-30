Presidential commission demands massive amounts of state voter data
File Photo: Voters cast their votes during the U.S. presidential election in Elyria, Ohio, U.S. November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk/File Photo On Wednesday, all 50 states were sent letters from Kris Kobach - vice chair for the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity - requesting information on voter fraud, election security and copies of every state's voter roll data.
