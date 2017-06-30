Petition to name missile destroyer af...

Petition to name missile destroyer after Elyria sailor who died in ship collision

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 24 Read more: Cleveland.com

The damaged USS Fitzgerald is now at the U.S. Naval base in Yokosuka, southwest of Tokyo. An Elyria native was one of seven sailors killed when a container ship collided with the destroyer on June 17. The damaged USS Fitzgerald is now at the U.S. Naval base in Yokosuka, southwest of Tokyo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elyria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obituaries 10/26/11 (Nov '11) Jun 16 351tree 49
Lisa Marie Sexton/Missing since 1981 (Dec '09) Jun 13 thedukeofhelena 190
Your experience with Spitzer Dealerships Jun 11 Kerickson 1
News How Baby Boomers Are Shaking Up the Retirement ... Jun 7 They cannot kill ... 4
News Benjamin J. Westfall (Mar '06) May '17 Nicole 9
Abby Andrey from Amherst (Oct '13) May '17 Jim 5
The Harell Clan - Drug Dealers all week - Open ... (May '15) Apr '17 Excuses 12
See all Elyria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elyria Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Warning for Lorain County was issued at June 30 at 7:49PM EDT

Elyria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elyria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Wildfires
  5. Pakistan
 

Elyria, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,958 • Total comments across all topics: 282,141,400

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC