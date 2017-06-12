Lorain-County 6 mins ago 8:41 p.m.Elyria salior among victims of Fitzgerald disaster
The United States Navy has identified Fire Controlman 1st Class Gary Leo Rehm, Jr., of Elyria as one of the victims of Friday's U.S.S. Fitzgerals crash. The seven sailors had been missing since Friday, when the Fitzgerald collided with a cargo ship off the coast of Japan.
