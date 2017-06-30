Investigators return to woods near Elyria in search for Tierra Bryant
Investigators on Monday returned to the spot in Elyria where they searched last week for the body of Tierra Bryant. The Wednesday search came up empty, but investigators returned five days later to again scour the wooded area off Mussey Avenue near West River Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elyria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obituaries 10/26/11 (Nov '11)
|Jun 16
|351tree
|49
|Lisa Marie Sexton/Missing since 1981 (Dec '09)
|Jun 13
|thedukeofhelena
|190
|Your experience with Spitzer Dealerships
|Jun 11
|Kerickson
|1
|How Baby Boomers Are Shaking Up the Retirement ...
|Jun 7
|They cannot kill ...
|4
|Benjamin J. Westfall (Mar '06)
|May '17
|Nicole
|9
|Abby Andrey from Amherst (Oct '13)
|May '17
|Jim
|5
|The Harell Clan - Drug Dealers all week - Open ... (May '15)
|Apr '17
|Excuses
|12
Find what you want!
Search Elyria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC