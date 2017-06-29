Hyundai Translead Offers Air Disc Brake From Bendix Spicer
The company noted it is the lightest air disc brake available in the market and has up to a 23,000-pound brake rating. The brake is engineered exclusively for trailers, and Bendix Spicer unveiled it in September.
