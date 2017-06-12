Flood advisory issued for northwestern Medina, central Lorain counties until
The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a flood advisory for northwestern Medina and central Lorain counties until 8:15 p.m. According to the advisory, the Weather Service Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is possible in the advisory area, especially Elyria, Grafton, Oberlin, Lagrange, Penfield, South Amherst and Pittsfield.
