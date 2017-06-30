Flash flood warning in effect for Lorain County through 11:45 p.m. this evening
A flash flood warning is now into effect for Lorain County until 11:45 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Cleveland. The Weather Service Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area, says the warning, and up to two inches of rain have already fallen.
Elyria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obituaries 10/26/11 (Nov '11)
|Jun 16
|351tree
|49
|Lisa Marie Sexton/Missing since 1981 (Dec '09)
|Jun 13
|thedukeofhelena
|190
|Your experience with Spitzer Dealerships
|Jun 11
|Kerickson
|1
|How Baby Boomers Are Shaking Up the Retirement ...
|Jun 7
|They cannot kill ...
|4
|Benjamin J. Westfall (Mar '06)
|May '17
|Nicole
|9
|Abby Andrey from Amherst (Oct '13)
|May '17
|Jim
|5
|The Harell Clan - Drug Dealers all week - Open ... (May '15)
|Apr '17
|Excuses
|12
