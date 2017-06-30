Flash flood warning in effect for Lor...

Flash flood warning in effect for Lorain County through 11:45 p.m. this evening

Friday Jun 30

A flash flood warning is now into effect for Lorain County until 11:45 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Cleveland. The Weather Service Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area, says the warning, and up to two inches of rain have already fallen.

Elyria, OH

