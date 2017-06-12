Elyria police searching for missing teen
Lavonte Taylor-Beckett was reported missing May 9, according to a post on the Elyria Police Department's Facebook page. He was last seen May 17 on Morgan Avenue just north of John F. Kennedy Memorial Parkway, the post says.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elyria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lisa Marie Sexton/Missing since 1981 (Dec '09)
|Tue
|thedukeofhelena
|190
|Your experience with Spitzer Dealerships
|Jun 11
|Kerickson
|1
|How Baby Boomers Are Shaking Up the Retirement ...
|Jun 7
|They cannot kill ...
|4
|Benjamin J. Westfall (Mar '06)
|May 18
|Nicole
|9
|Abby Andrey from Amherst (Oct '13)
|May 16
|Jim
|5
|The Harell Clan - Drug Dealers all week - Open ... (May '15)
|Apr '17
|Excuses
|12
|Councilman found guilty (Jun '07)
|Apr '17
|Joseph Monteleone
|7
Find what you want!
Search Elyria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC