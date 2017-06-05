Elyria man charged with vehicular homicide in six-car crash that killed 6-year-old girl in January

Donald J. Buchs was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and other charges on Friday in connection with the Jan. 22 drunken-driving crash that killed 6-year-old Alia Bailey. Donald J. Buchs was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and other charges on Friday in connection with the Jan. 22 drunken-driving crash that killed 6-year-old Alia Bailey.

