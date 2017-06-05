Elyria man charged with vehicular homicide in six-car crash that killed 6-year-old girl in January
Donald J. Buchs was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and other charges on Friday in connection with the Jan. 22 drunken-driving crash that killed 6-year-old Alia Bailey. Donald J. Buchs was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and other charges on Friday in connection with the Jan. 22 drunken-driving crash that killed 6-year-old Alia Bailey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Plain Dealer.
Add your comments below
Elyria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How Baby Boomers Are Shaking Up the Retirement ...
|9 hr
|Big Johnson
|3
|Lisa Marie Sexton/Missing since 1981 (Dec '09)
|May 25
|Anonymous
|188
|Benjamin J. Westfall (Mar '06)
|May 18
|Nicole
|9
|Abby Andrey from Amherst (Oct '13)
|May 16
|Jim
|5
|The Harell Clan - Drug Dealers all week - Open ... (May '15)
|Apr '17
|Excuses
|12
|Councilman found guilty (Jun '07)
|Apr '17
|Joseph Monteleone
|7
|Grandparent raising grandchildren
|Mar '17
|Barbara Gochnour
|1
Find what you want!
Search Elyria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC