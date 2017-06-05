Dog overdoses on heroin: North Ridgev...

Dog overdoses on heroin: North Ridgeville police blotter

Saturday Jun 3 Read more: Cleveland.com

Drug investigation, Manning Circle: On May 23, police investigated after family members reported a woman was using drugs and they wanted her to get help. Later that day a dog overdosed on heroin at the same residence.

